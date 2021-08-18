Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

By: The Associated Press August 18, 2021 0

In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to 10 people.

