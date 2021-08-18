Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 10, 2021     81 NOT PROVIDED LAM, ANTHONY et ano to FRYE AND CO LLC et ano Property Address: 1011 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12541 Page: 0641 Tax Account: 107.63-2-44 Full Sale Price: $180,000.00 14445 BURKE, RICHARD to MUSCARELLA, ALEXANDER L Property Address: 224 EAST ELM STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12542 Page: ...

