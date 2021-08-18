Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 26-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 26, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT GORDON, ERIK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GREER, DWAYNE II Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HERTZ, BOBBY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HUEY, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ISAAC, COREY A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JAMES, KELVIN SCOTT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, ANTHONY Favor: ...

