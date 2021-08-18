Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 27, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN A&J EXTERIOR FINISHERS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,576.59 BABBITT, STEPHEN J II Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $67,883.20 EMPLOY-EASE INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $157,285.38 MALARA, NICHOLAS A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $94,688.28 ROSS, CHRISTINE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $36,792.94 SAEED CONVENIENT INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,991.66 SMITH, ANGELA L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,112.54 LIEN RELEASE ARMER, KAROLYNE N Favor: USA/IRS BOSTIAN, GARY W Favor: USA/IRS FAUTH, DAVID S Favor: USA/IRS KHADKA, DHAN Favor: USA/IRS KING, ...

