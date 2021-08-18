Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 10, 2021     147 NOT PROVIDED BEASON, BRENDA D Property Address: 122 RUGBY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $105,600.00 BEDADA, AFEWORK Y & OSMAN, TIGIST Property Address: 299 HERITAGE DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $119,560.00 DEMINO, MICHELLE & DEMINO, RONA L Property Address: 153 GEBHARDT ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: ...

