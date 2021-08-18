Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 27-28, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 27-28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 27, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FITZMAURICE, LINDA M Appoints: FITZMAURICE, DEBRA HAYFORD, GREGORY K Appoints: HAYFORD, TYLER C HAYFORD, YI-YEN CHEN Appoints: HAYFORD, TYLER C INSALACO, MARIO M Appoints: PRESCIUTTI, RALPH E Powers of Attorney Recorded July 28, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CRITCHLOW, ELTON R Appoints: CRITCHLOW, CAROLINE A CRITCHLOW, VIRGINIA P Appoints: CRITCHLOW, CAROLINE A ETHIC A WEALTH BANK Appoints: ...

