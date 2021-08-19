Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge

Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge

By: The Associated Press DENISE LAVOIE August 19, 2021 0

RICHMOND, Va. — When Sigal Chattah goes to federal court to challenge a school mask mandate issued by the governor of Nevada, she'll likely be required to wear the very thing she's arguing against: a mask. That's because U.S. District Court in Las Vegas and other courts where plaintiffs are demanding their freedoms from masking and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo