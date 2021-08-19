Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 29, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT SOMETHING BEYOUTIFUL BOUTIQUE 904 GENESEE PK BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - BOWEN, TAISHENIA J 904 GENESEE PK BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BEJEWELED 329 UNION STREET NORTH, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - RUSH, JESSICA N 329 UNION STREET NORTH, ROCHESTER NY ...

