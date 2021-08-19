Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 28-29, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 28-29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 28, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BUCKNER, ALEXANDRA E et ano 1728 EMPIRE BOULEVARD APT 103, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: PALMER, DEVIN LAWTON Amount: $2,783.91 CINTRA, EVELYN et ano 69 HEMPEL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $16,183.10 COMEAUX, RICHARD P DBA COMEAUX ELECTRICAL ...

