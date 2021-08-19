Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 29, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEROSA, GAETANO Appoints: DEROSA, GIORGIO FILREIS, ELLEN S Appoints: FILREIS, STEPHEN M MARROCCO, MICHAEL Appoints: TABARES, MICHELLE MCDONALD, MICHELLE E Appoints: MCDONALD, DAVID II MINER, ALLEN Appoints: MINER, NANCY E MUNGER, LINDA J Appoints: MUNGER, CHRISTINA M MUNGER, ROBERT A Appoints: MIROFF, CHRISTINA M ROYAL, CHRISTEN E Appoints: NAPOLITANO, LORENZO RUSSO, GAIL E Appoints: KASEMAN, JANIS C SANZA, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo