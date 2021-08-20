Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Independent contractor: Raymond v. Hillebert et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Independent contractor Delivery truck rental – Question of fact Raymond v. Hillebert et al. CA 20-00569 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries she sustained when her vehicle was struck by a delivery truck. Summary judgment was granted to the defendant ...

