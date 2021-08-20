Fourth Department – Notice of physical examination: Pokorski v. FDA Logistics

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Notice of physical examination Cumulative – Materiality and necessity Pokorski v. FDA Logistics CA 19-02304 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he allegedly sustained when he slipped and fell on accumulated snow and ice on the defendants’ property. The defendants served ...

