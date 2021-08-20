Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / GOP governors, school districts battle over mask mandates

GOP governors, school districts battle over mask mandates

By: The Associated Press TERRY SPENCER August 20, 2021 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Millions of students in Florida, Texas and Arizona are now required to wear masks in class as school boards in mostly Democratic areas have defied their Republican governors and made face coverings mandatory. The three states are all hot spots in the nation's recent COVID-19 surge, and defiant boards in Miami, ...

