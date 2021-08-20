Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / How AI-powered tech landed man in jail with scant evidence

How AI-powered tech landed man in jail with scant evidence

By: The Associated Press GARANCE BURKE, MARTHA MENDOZA, JULIET LINDERMAN and MICHAEL TARM August 20, 2021 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Williams' wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. His three daily calls to her had become a lifeline, but when they dwindled to two, ...

