Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 12, 2021   70 NOT PROVIDED SCHWEITZER, DONNA M et ano to GRIFFIN, SONJA et al Property Address: 44 BAUERS COVE, OGDEN NY Liber: 12543 Page: 0330 Tax Account: 087.09-5-50 Full Sale Price: $300,000.00 14420 GOODING, JENNIFER E et ano to STASKIEWICZ, ADAM M et ano Property Address: 832 SHUMWAY ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12543 ...

