Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 29-30, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 29-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 29, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GAUSE, WILLIAM et ano 36 WINBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MIRANDA L JAKUBEC ESQ Amount: $9,606.21 GEBO, RICHARD 22 CLARKSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $4,718.45 J FOSTER BEASLEY SERVICES INC J FOSTER BEASLEY SERVICES INC J ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo