Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 12, 2021   120 NOT PROVIDED BURNS, FRANK T Property Address: 490 SCOTTSVILLE  ROAD, CHILI NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $250,000.00 COLLARD, LAWRENCE & WAGNER, LISA M Property Address: 225 RIDGEWOOD ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $163,400.00 COLLARD, LAWRENCE & WAGNER, LISA M Property Address: 225 RIDGEWOOD ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: GENESEE ...

