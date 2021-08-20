Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 30, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: CITIMORTGAGE INC CAMPHAUSEN, DON L Appoints: CAMPHAUSEN, SUSAN E GRAHAM, GAIL M Appoints: GRAHAM, DAVID M HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC KUDER, ROBERT F Appoints: KUDER, DAVID M SR LIPPINCOTT, KAREN A Appoints: LIPPINCOTT, CATHLEEN A LIPPINCOTT, THOMAS R Appoints: LIPPINCOTT, CATHLEEN A LSF9 ...

