US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID

US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID

By: The Associated Press August 20, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction. U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have urged the Biden administration to ...

