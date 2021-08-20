Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Victim's family sues for inheritance

By: Bennett Loudon August 20, 2021 0

The family of a man who was killed in 2010 is suing one of the people convicted in the case to seize almost $9,000 the culprit inherited while in prison for the crime. Thomas Quinn, the administrator of the estate of Martin D. Quinn, filed the lawsuit Thursday in state Supreme Court in Rochester. Quinn is ...

