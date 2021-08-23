Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Environmental Law / Environmental Law: Biden Administration electric vehicle mandate faces practical, economic challenges

Environmental Law: Biden Administration electric vehicle mandate faces practical, economic challenges

By: George S. Van Nest August 23, 2021 0

On Aug. 5, President Joe Biden announced that he would sign an Executive Order that sets the ambitious goal of making one-half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero emission vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric or fuel cell electric vehicles. While the goals are in line with Biden’s initial Executive Order on ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo