Fourth Department – Eyewitness and Brady material: People v. Smith

August 23, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Eyewitness and Brady material Fair opportunity – Subpoena medical records – Unduly harsh sentence People v. Smith KA 14-01894 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault in the first degree. The conviction arose from an incident in which the defendant stabbed the victim during ...

