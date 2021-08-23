Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Police Accountability Board: Rochester Police Locust Club v. City of Rochester

Fourth Department – Police Accountability Board: Rochester Police Locust Club v. City of Rochester

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Police Accountability Board Collective bargaining – Taylor Law Rochester Police Locust Club v. City of Rochester CA 20-00826 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: At issue on appeal is Local Law 2 amending the Rochester City Charter to grant all authority for disciplining police officers to a police accountability ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo