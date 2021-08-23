Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Special use permit: Rex v. Zoning Board of Appeals of Town of Sennett

Fourth Department – Special use permit: Rex v. Zoning Board of Appeals of Town of Sennett

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Special use permit Town’s comprehensive plan – Rational basis Rex v. Zoning Board of Appeals of Town of Sennett CA 20-00448 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding challenging the determination of the respondent denying their application for a special use permit to develop ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo