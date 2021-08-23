Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 16, 2021     71 NOT PROVIDED OROURKE, MAUREEN KEEGAN et al to TPOMSK MANAGEMENT LLC et al Property Address: 293 CEDARWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12544 Page: 0450 Tax Account: 107.71-1-6 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 KOUTRAS, CATHERINE et ano to KOUTRAS, ROBERT A et ano Property Address: 9 HILLCREST PARKWAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

