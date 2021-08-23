Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 30, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ROGERS, MARTIN 25 BROOKLEA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $12,188.85 STARLING, VALENCIA 42 CHILD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $7,852.69 TITUS, LARRY L JR et ano 324 CHILD STREET APT 1, ROCHESTER NY ...

