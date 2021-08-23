Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 16, 2021     135 NOT PROVIDED ROMEO, ALEXANDER Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $175,750.00 14420 ROSS, KATIE Property Address: 585 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $152,000.00 SALAMONE, WENDY M & SHELDON, RICHARD A Property Address: 81 HIDEAWAY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,105.69 14428 FRANK, ...

