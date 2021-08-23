Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tokash recognized for efforts to fight human trafficking

Tokash recognized for efforts to fight human trafficking

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 23, 2021 0

Meghan A. Tokash, Assistant U.S. Attorney serving in the Western District of New York, has received the Top Prosecutor Award from Women in Federal Law Enforcement. Tokash joined the Western District office in 2019 and is the supervisor of the Special Victim Unit. Before her appointment, she served as an active duty judge advocate in the ...

