Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Airport customs officers seize nearly $3 million in designer watches

Airport customs officers seize nearly $3 million in designer watches

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 24, 2021 0

Nearly $3 million in designer watches were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rochester Airport Port of Entry due to trademark infringement. The watches were found in July when officers inspected a shipment invoiced as "Used Quartz Wristwatches," according to the CBP. The watches were then seized on Aug. 15 for intellectual ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo