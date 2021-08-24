Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 17, 2021        95 14445 GRAMBO, GEOFFREY C to VANDERHOOF, ANDREW G Property Address: 322 CEDAR PLACE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12545 Page: 0062 Tax Account: 152.31-1-2 Full Sale Price: $135,000.00 14450 CAMPBELL, MILDRED H to MCCOY, AARON M Property Address: 57 COLONIAL CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12545 Page: 0200 Tax Account: ...

