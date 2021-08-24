Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 30, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 30, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT GLENN, SHAYLA U 1571 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 HAMILTON, SHELDON A 136 BOWMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 HENRY, JAMEL L 206 SARATOGA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 HUDSON, MICHAEL C 389 FLINT STREET, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo