Fourth Department – County liability: Abate v. County of Erie, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department County liability Agency identity – Civilian negligence – Immunity as affirmative defense Abate v. County of Erie, et al. CA 20-00127 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County   Background: The decedent died while trapped in his car during a significant snowstorm. The plaintiff commenced an action alleging the decedent’s death was caused ...

