Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded  August 13, 2021   77 NOT PROVIDED 1487 WLO RD LLC to TAOUK MILL LLC Property Address: 55 MILL ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12543 Page: 0688 Tax Account: 058.03-3-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 PALMER, RALPH S to INGLESE, WENDY A Property Address: Liber: 12543 Page: 0605 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 MEISTER, ERIC ALLEN to MEISTER, ERIC ALLEN ...

