Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 30-31 & Aug. 2-3, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 30-31 & Aug. 2-3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 30, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT HASSALL, SHAWN J 144 BOWEN ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 HERRING, MALIK T 339 FIRST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $220.00 HOPE, VANESSA R 840 ELDER ROAD, HOMEWOOD IL 60430 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $270.00 HUANG, RENZHONG 195 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo