Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 3-4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 3, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BROWN, DONTE Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT Liens Filed Recorded August 4, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED BREWSTER, AMBER Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 65 CAPE HENRY TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 ELMER W. DAVIS INC Favor: CUCINELLI FAMILY LLC GILMORE, CAROLE Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 3 ELK RIVER ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA ...

