Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 2-3-4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 2, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BURKE, JOHNNY P Appoints: BURKE, RACHEL B GALLUCCI, MICHAEL J Appoints: GALLUCI, LISA C HEMIUP, RUTH I Appoints: HEMIUP, DONNA J MONTANYE, MICHAEL R Appoints: MONTANYE, TIMOTHY K SEHOVIC, MELIHA Appoints: MCGUIRE, WILLIAM US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC, ITS A WILKINS, SALLY D Appoints: LUBANSKI, JOELLEN Powers of Attorney Recorded August ...

