Home / News / Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach bridges gaps so people don’t fall through

By: Velvet Spicer August 25, 2021 0

Jon Olsen was introduced to Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach’s Nielsen House in 2014, when he walked through the front door in handcuffs. Today he serves as the home’s director. “I was in Rochester drug treatment court and I was mandated to go to Nielsen House. I didn't want to go at the time. I used to ...

