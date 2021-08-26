Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Divorce: Bomer v. Dean

Fourth Department – Divorce: Bomer v. Dean

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Divorce Death – Abatement Bomer v. Dean CA 20-00801 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County  Background: The defendant and the decedent were married and had no children. They each had children from prior marriages, one of whom is the plaintiff. Shortly after a move to Texas, the decedent removed the defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo