Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 18, 2021     75 NOT PROVIDED AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL RELOCATION SOLUTIONS LLC to SIMMONS, HOLLIS A Property Address: Liber: 12545 Page: 0318 Tax Account: 164.12-1-27 Full Sale Price: $251,000.00 14420 GIANNOCCARO, FONTE to GIANNOCCARO, JOSEPH Property Address: 52 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12545 Page: 0567 Tax Account: 069.37-1-4 Full Sale Price: $1.00 LEE, GEORGE O et ano ...

