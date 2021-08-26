Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded August 4, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BANKS, JACQUELINE et ano Favor: UNITED AUTO CREDIT CORPORATION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $4,148.06 BINNERT, DYLAN et ano 11 CLARKRIDGE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: AMBASSADOR APARTMENTS et ano Attorney: DAVID M TANG ESQ Amount: $13,955.00 CAMPBELL, DAVID et ano 5511D 18TH STREET, BRADENTON FL 34207 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

