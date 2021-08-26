Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester man sentenced for role in 2020 riot

Rochester man sentenced for role in 2020 riot

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 26, 2021 0

A Rochester man who participated in a 2020 protest that turned violent in downtown Rochester has been sentenced to serve five months in prison. Shankell Sanks, 27, was convicted of rioting and sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer. Sanks assisted others in igniting a light fabric that was then stuffed into the gas ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo