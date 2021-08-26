Second Circuit – Discretionary concurrent sentence doctrine: Kassir v. United States

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Discretionary concurrent sentence doctrine Collaterally attack Kassir v. United States 19-1477 Judges Jacobs and Nardini Background: The petitioner is currently serving numerous concurrent sentences, including two life terms, related to terrorism-related crimes. He challenges one of his convictions under Sessions v. Dimaya, 138 S. Ct. 1204 (2018). Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. ...

