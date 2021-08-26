Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death

By: The Associated Press STEPHEN GROVES August 26, 2021 0

FORT PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided any jail time Thursday after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor traffic charges for a crash last year in which he struck and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to charges of making an illegal lane change ...

