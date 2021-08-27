Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Amsterdam to return Kandinsky work to pre-war owners’ heirs

Amsterdam to return Kandinsky work to pre-war owners’ heirs

By: The Associated Press MIKE CORDER August 27, 2021 0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Amsterdam municipality says it will return a valuable painting by Wassily Kandinsky to the heirs of a Jewish family that originally owned it, ending years of legal wrangling over the work that was sold at auction in 1940. "This is a historic injustice that is being put right," Simon van ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo