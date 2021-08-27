Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Appellate court denies Kappell appeals in suit vs. WHEC

Appellate court denies Kappell appeals in suit vs. WHEC

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 27, 2021 0

A state Appellate Court has upheld a lower court ruling that said WHEC-TV management had the right to fire former chief meteorologist Jeremy Kappell over the utterance of an alleged on-air racial slur in 2019. Jeremy Kappell claimed in a 2019 lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Monroe County that WHEC management and station owner ...

