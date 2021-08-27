Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

DA won’t challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

By: The Associated Press JULIE WATSON and BRIAN MELLEY August 27, 2021 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer who took office last year ...

