Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Attorney substitution: People v. Darwish

Fourth Department – Attorney substitution: People v. Darwish

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Attorney substitution Breakdown in communication – Minimal inquiry obligation People v. Darwish KA 17-01910 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of robbery stemming from a knifepoint robbery of a vehicle from a woman and her teenage daughters in the parking lot of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo