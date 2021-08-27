Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Robbery: People v. Brady

August 27, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Robbery Use of force People v. Brady KA 17-00192 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of robbery. He argues that the verdict was against the weight of the evidence. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the victim testified that he ...

