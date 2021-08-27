Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Government State / Hochul announces pick for lieutenant governor

Hochul announces pick for lieutenant governor

By: The Associated Press August 27, 2021 0

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor Thursday in the senator's Harlem district.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo