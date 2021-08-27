Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 19, 2021    69 14420 FABER BUILDERS INC to POLANCO, JAMES et ano Property Address: 3 ROMAN CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12546 Page: 0449 Tax Account: 054.02-2-59 Full Sale Price: $297,400.00 K HOLDINGS LLC et ano to EXPERIOR PROPERTIES 4 LLC et ano Property Address: 45 CHAPPELL STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12546 ...

